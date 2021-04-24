SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say shot another man after the two argued over who would be next to check out at a convenience store Friday night.
The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Kurjuan Mingo. He was shot in the head and taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where he died from his injuries.
SPD spokeswoman Sgt. Angie Wilhite said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. at the Mini Mart on Hollywood Avenue.
Minto and the homicide suspect were separated by a bystander after getting into a fight about who would be next at the cash register, Wilhite said. That's when the shooter pulled out a gun and shot Mingo.
The suspect left the scene in a 2010 Honda Cross Tour.
Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.
If you know anything, call 318-673-7373.