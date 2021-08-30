SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police violent crimes investigators are searching for a man they believe responsible for the fatal shooting of another man in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood.
The homicide happened on Aug. 17 in the 4200 block of Baxter Street. Cedric Fuller, 45, was shot multiple times and died at the hospital.
Detectives got an arrest warrant three days later for Carlin Cotton, 52, for second-degree murder. His bond is set at $750,000.
Detectives haven't been able to find Cotton so they are asking for the public's help.
Anyone with information on Cotton’s whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 318-673-7300 Ext. 3. Those wishing to receive a reward or remain anonymous should call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app P3Tips.