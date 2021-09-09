SHREVEPORT, La -- More patrol officers, a crackdown on teen curfew, and searching for illegal guns. Those are some of the methods Shreveport police will use under substitute police chief Wayne Smith, as the city grapples with deadly gun crime.
Smith announced plans to attack the troubling trend at a news conference with Mayor Adrian Perkins.
Smith says that beginning September 19, SPD personnel, such as investigators or others who may primarily work behind a desk, will spend part of their week on patrol.
As for getting people illegally possessing guns off the streets, Smith indicated that could be done through DWI or drivers license checkpoints.
"Whatever method we take, you can rest assured will be fully in compliance with the laws not to violate anybody's constitutional rights," Smith said.
Earlier in the afternoon at a public safety committee meeting, Smith discussed more crime fighting plans with members of the city council. He said he's bringing back CRU's -- community response units -- to fight crime. Ben Raymond, who was recently moved as chief by Mayor Perkins, disbanded CRU's as a means of getting more officers on patrol.
Smith also says to expect more enforcement of the city's juvenile curfew law.
"There's going to be a strong effort to increase that effort and get juveniles and guns off the street," he said.
Under the city's juvenile curfew law, those under age 17 can not be outside after 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, or after midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
Clay Walker, director of Caddo Parish juvenile court services, said that Shreveport has only averaged 15 to 18 curfew citations a year.
Mayor Perkins decried the gun deaths of six children, age 17 or younger, this year in the city.
"My words unfortunately can not stop a bullet, can not bring back people's loved ones. But our collective efforts as government and as the citizens that make up Shreveport, we can make our community safer and we can save lives," Perkins said.
The mayor also announced that $13 million of the city's initial American Rescue Plan funds will be dedicated to first responders. He said much of it will go to pay raises so that the city can recruit and retain police officers and firefighters.