SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Shreveport Police Department is teaming up with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office and the city marshals' office for a safer downtown.
Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Liz Swaine also said she will do whatever she can to encourage and continue the partnership.
The increased law enforcement presence is being aided with the sheriff's office's mobile command center that made its first debut downtown last weekend. It'll become a visible weekend fixture for the foreseeable future. Plans were announced at a news conference Friday afternoon.
The move is in response to an incident that happened earlier this month where hundreds of people spilled out of downtown clubs and into the streets. Video captured people jumping on vehicles as drivers tried to get down the streets, while others stood in the roadways preventing vehicles from moving.
"There were a number of laws broken downtown," said Prator. "Impeding traffic, stopping traffic, drunk and disorderly, property damage, climbing on vehicles that didn't belong to you, fighting, all sorts of behavior that we don't want. We want you to come down here everybody wants you to come down here on the riverfront and have a good time here."
Shreveport police have jurisdiction in the downtown area; however, when they need backup Prator said his deputies will be there. City Marshal James Jefferson also said his marshals will be there, too.