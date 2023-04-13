SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police will hold a DWI checkpoint in north Shreveport beginning at 10 p.m. Friday and continuing until 4 a.m. Saturday.
The Louisiana State Police and Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office will also take part.
Drivers who enter the checkpoint will be briefly stopped by officers. This checkpoint will target drivers who may be operating a vehicle while impaired but officers will also look for other violations.
Funding for the checkpoint is provided by a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission as part of the continuing effort to help curb the number of impaired drivers who take to the streets.