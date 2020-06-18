SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Shreveport Police Department's Field Support Bureau will hold a DWI/OP seatbelt checkpoint Friday evening at an undisclosed location in west Shreveport.
The checkpoint, which will begin at 2 p.m. and run until 3 a.m. Saturday, is part of a collaborative effort between multiple law enforcement agencies. Officers will be checking for impaired drivers and violations of the state's seatbelt law along with any other violations.
The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, who provides funding for the checkpoint, will be utilizing its “B.A.T Mobile,” which will serve in part as a mobile command post and processing location for potentially impaired drivers.
The Louisiana State Police and the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Department will be assisting in the checkpoint.