SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man was acting unusual in the days before he killed three people Thursday morning, police said Friday.
Barry Rigsby, 36, bought a new phone and attempted to purchase a vehicle from an acquaintance. People close to him described his behavior as odd, Shreveport police spokeswoman Sgt. Angie Willhite said in a news release.
It didn’t take long for Shreveport police detectives to identify Rigsby as their suspect after the bodies of his wife, Adriana Rigsby, 29; her son, Xavier Perry, 12; and her brother, Joshua Perry, 18, were found shot in a home in the 400 block of West 82nd Street. All had been shot at least once in the upper body.
Police went there shortly before 1:45 a.m. on a welfare concern. Barry Rigsby’s mother told police she found the bodies after receiving “disturbing” text messages from her son that made her “extremely concerned” for his welfare and the welfare of his family.
The text messages implicated Barry Rigsby in the murders and indicated he was suicidal, Willhite said.
Other people came forward with information that fortified investigators’ belief that Barry Rigsby was responsible for the murders.
Detectives also uncovered a disturbing history of domestic violence between Barry Rigsby and Adriana Rigsby. A few of those incidents had been reported to authorities and resulted in arrests, but most incidents had never been reported to authorities and were “sinister in nature,” Willhite said.
Detectives immediately began looking for Rigsby and his 2016 Dodge Journey. Just after 9:30 a.m., the vehicle was found in a wooded area near Wisner in Franklin Parish. It was covered with debris as if efforts had been made to hide it.
The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office began searching the area for Rigsby. A citizen told deputies a man fitting Rigsby’s description was seen entering an apartment complex.
Deputies started evacuating the building, and it was during that time state police said Rigsby started firing at the deputies.
State police assisted in the evacuation process and attempted to talk with Rigsby. But while they were checking the remaining apartments, troopers met Rigsby, and he was shot and killed during a gunfire exchange.
Willhite said Shreveport police remind domestic violence victims that “love shouldn’t hurt.”
“We lose many community members to incidents of domestic violence each year. We urge anyone who is a victim of such violence or knows of a person who is being abused to contact authorities immediately,” Willhite said.
State police are heading up the investigation that relates to the troopers’ involvement in the shooting. Shreveport police are in charge of the triple homicide investigation.
“We would like to thank the many members of our community that came forward and provided us with crucial information that assisted us in our investigation. We would also like to thank the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office. US Marshals Violent Offender’s Task Force, the FBI Task Force, Louisiana State Police, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Wisner Police Department for their assistance in this matter,” Willhite said.
“We also ask that you keep the families of all that were involved in yesterday’s events in your thoughts and prayers,” Willhite said.