SHREVEPORT, La. - A toddler is recovering Sunday after getting shot in the hand in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.
The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Herndon. Shreveport police say a large amount of blood could be seen in the area. The boy's mother took the child to Willis-Knighton North where he was later transferred to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say eyewitnesses were able to get a good description of the suspect's vehicle.
Officers were able to locate the suspect's vehicle a short time later. They say the suspect led officers on a short chase and tried to turn into the Windsor Apartments on North Hearne, but drove past the driveway and into a ditch.
The suspect attempted to run after the crash, according to police. He was arrested and taken to Ochsner LSU health for evaluation.