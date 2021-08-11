SHREVEPORT, La -- It's not Facebook Jail. But the Shreveport Police Department did see one of their recruiting ads get removed by the social media website.
Facebook said the ad was discriminatory. But the SPD wants more info.
"I have reached out to Facebook to get answers as to how the ad violated their job discrimination policies but have not received a response," SPD spokeswoman, Sgt. Angie Willhite told KTBS.
The ad for new patrol officers showed a picture of a male and female police officer with stern expressions. The wording read, "The Shreveport Police Department is searching for candidates for the next class of Shreveport's finest."
It continued, "Minimum requirements: Must be 21 (20-year-olds, call us and find out how you can get a head start on your first eligible academy.) High school diploma or G.E.D. Valid driver's license. No felony convictions. Must be willing to "be the change!"
When Facebook took that ad down, it posted a notification on the SPD Facebook page, saying, "Your job was removed because it goes against our jobs policies on discrimination."
It went on to warn the SPD that it could lose access to posting jobs.
Undeterred, the SPD put up a new hiring notice on its Facebook page, and took a jab at the social media giant.
"Unfortunately, Facebook doesn't see the need for police officers to help serve and protect as the necessity we do," the second ad began. "We can't do a fancy Facebook advertisement, but we are hiring for our upcoming October class. Don't miss out on the opportunity to become part of our team."
The ad went on to list who to contact at the SPD and their phone numbers.
So what was discriminatory in the first ad? One commenter on Facebook, who says he was an Army recruiter, advises the SPD to remove the age requirement.
Facebook media relations representative Andy Stone told KTBS, "We're looking into this situation."
The SPD says it used the same ad for the previous class, and it was never taken down. The department is trying to overcome a shortage of more than a hundred officers.