SHREVEPORT, La. - One woman is recovering after getting shot in Shreveport's Fairfield neighborhood Sunday.
The woman was walking in the 600 block of Dudley Drive around 8:20 p.m., when a man driving a SUV asked her to use her phone, according to police. The man then shot her in the shoulder, officers said.
The victim was taken to the hospital with what is described by police as "serious non-life threatening injuries".
Shreveport police could not confirm if the woman refused or if the suspect attempted to rob her.
Law enforcement did not get a description of the SUV or the suspect.
If you have any information about this shooting, contact Caddo Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit lockemup.org