SHREVEPORT, La. -- A juvenile locked in a room in his house since March went to a neighbor's home Wednesday in search of food, Shreveport police said today in announcing the arrests of two women.
The 14-year-old is being treated at a local hospital. Kari Barber, 30, and Cassidy Dunn, 39, are in jail.
Barber and Dunn each are charged with one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and false imprisonment.
Shreveport Police Department’s Youth Services Bureau investigators made the arrests after patrol officers responded to a welfare call on Coldwell Street. A neighbor told police the young teen came to her home asking for food and she was concerned because of his appearance.
Detectives learned the teen had been locked in his room for the past five months but was able to escape.
Doctors described the juvenile’s conditioned as extremely malnourished, police said.
Barber and Dunn were arrested after detectives searched their home.
The investigation is ongoing.