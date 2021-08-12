SHREVEPORT, La -- Some city officials are grinding their gears over 18-wheelers being allowed to park illegally in privately owned lots around town. They want to know why police aren't writing tickets.
KTBS 3 News cruised around Thursday morning and found the problem mostly on the southwest and west side of the city.
We found big rigs parked in the south parking lot of Mall St. Vincent; outside the skating rink at on Flournoy Lucas and Bert Kouns; a shopping center on Pines near I-20, the fairgrounds next to the old baseball stadium; a trailer at an abandoned store on Jewella at Jackson; and two rigs in the parking lot of a shutdown Rite Aid store at Jewella and Greenwood Road.
Just as we got there, one trucker was being picked up by someone in a small red car. He rode off before we could ask him any questions.
But the other trucker, Russ Grewe of Pennsylvania, told us he had taken a meal break in the parking lot. And he doesn't think trucks parking on private property is much of a problem.
"This is an old lot that in between uses of the building is doing nobody any good except for the truckers," Grewe said.
But what we found may be just the tip of what some city council members see as a problem that makes the city look trashy.
"They're multiplying, and we don't have anyone helping us," Councilman James Flurry said at Tuesday's city council meeting, with some sharp criticism of the SPD.
"Nobody is being held accountable in the police department," Flurry added. "They don’t want to do this. They said they don’t want to do this. But they’re the one assigned to the task of writing the tickets."
Metropolitan Planning Commission Director Alan Clarke also voiced frustration with the city's police department.
"I’ve reached out to the police department on numerous occasions because they’ve turned a shopping center on Pines Road into a laydown yard with 18-wheelers. And I asked them to go back again and cite them. And these requests are continually falling on deaf ears," Clarke said.
Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond was not on the Zoom meeting. And the SPD has not returned messages KTBS sent the last two days seeking comment about not enforcing illegal parking laws.
Councilman Grayson Boucher says he wants to take the issue up with Chief Raymond at a future public safety committee meeting.
Councilman Jerry Bowman is doing his part in the absence of police enforcement.
"I put notes on the ones at the closed down Circle K on West 70th and Pines, and on the ones at the old Circle K on Walker Road by Southwood School, and they moved," Bowman told KTBS.
Bowman added, "I called the number on the trucks at the old Rite Aid and told them that they needed to move. They weren't happy about it, but I think they are gone."
That is until other trucks take their place, as we found.