BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has officially called a March 20 special election for Louisiana voters to select two new members of the U.S. House, with an April 24 runoff if needed.
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman killed in I-20 crash named
- Shreveport shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured
- Woman accused of being holiday porch pirate arrested
- Celebratory gunfire heard in viral video as Shreveport rings in New Year
- Man dead, woman arrested in latest Shreveport shooting
- Louisiana State Police issue statewide advisory regarding missing child
- One woman shot amid domestic dispute in Shreveport
- Sunday's potential wintry mix forecast update
- Social media leads to sisters meeting for the first time in Shreveport
- Marshall man named suspect in East Texas church shooting
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.