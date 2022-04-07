MANSFIELD, La. – Trail rides and the permitting process associated with the events are still creating much debate among some DeSoto Parish police jurors.
A discussion during a committee meeting Monday night lasted nearly an hour and included name-calling and accusations of law-breaking. It ended with a recommendation for yet another meeting to hash out areas of concern. But even that suggestion was left open-ended.
At least two special event applications for trail rides had been denied in previous weeks. Thursday, yet another one was. All were nixed by the parish administrator for not meeting requirements of the parish policy put in place last year.
Even Police Juror Jeri Burrell of Mansfield, who was leading the discussion at this week’s meeting, has an application pending review for a trail ride and cookout event she wants to hold next month at the Dave Means 4-H Center in Grand Cane. She estimates attendance at 100 with no alcohol on site. Security is not indicated.
Who can do security at these events is among many requirements Burrell has taken issue with the past few months. It’s no secret she’s been at odds with Sheriff Jayson Richardson on matters unrelated to trail rides. But the friction has grown as she’s been critical of how much deputies charge to do on- and off-site security at those and other special events.
'It's harassment'
Then recently, the DeSoto Parish Sales and Use Tax Commission sent a letter to Burrell and other special event organizers reminding them that even though their organizations may be nonprofit that does not relieve them of the responsibility of paying taxes.
“It’s harassment. It’s bullying and it’s wrong,” Burrell said of the tax letter.
Burrell contends agreements made in meetings with trail ride organizers last year have been changed and are not reflected in the special events permit. However, Burrell was present when the Police Jury voted unanimously to adopt the new permit.
District Attorney Charles Adams pointed out the permit states all events are taxable, including admission charged at the gate. The only exemption is if the events’ “entire proceeds” are for a non-profit reason.
"The exemption does not apply to any event intended to yield a profit to a promotor, individual or business whose agreement with a non-profit organization entitles the promotor to share in the gross proceeds of the event," Adams said.
He also addressed the requirement that security be provided either by off-duty deputies or an insured and licensed company, not an individual.
“That’s not what we agreed to with these people,” said Burrell as she screamed at Adams. “You hear me, Charlie? What we’re doing is wrong.”
The meeting was gaveled to order, and Adams went on to caution Burrell. He said her comments about the non-payment of sales taxes equated to her advocating breaking the law.
“So, if you are advocating for non-payment of sales taxes, I will advise you right here, right now, which you can record and do all you want, that would be malfeasance in office, Mrs. Burrell,” Adams said.
He also addressed earlier comments she made about trail rider organizers lining up to sue the Police Jury.
“If someone tries to sue the jury, they have almost zero chance of maintaining a cause of action,” Adams said.
Then Burrell shot back: “Under you, Charlie, you right. You breaking the law right now because you ain’t supposed to be setting in that seat. You are not supposed to be representing us as an attorney so you violating it right along with me.”
Asked Adams: “So, the constitution is wrong, Mrs. Burrell?”
Louisiana law states the district attorney “shall” be the regular attorneys and counsel for police juries, and other parish boards and commissions, within the judicial district. Adams’ predecessor, Gary Evans, served as legal counsel to the Police Jury until he decided to stop, forcing the Police Jury to hire private counsel. Prior district attorneys have represented the Police Jury.
Licensed security
Burrell provided jurors with a packet of information that she said proves the security personnel being utilized by some of the trail ride organizations meets licensing requirements. Included was an insurance license of an individual who is a bail bondsman and works for a security company. Additionally, she provided the company’s IRS ID number and recognition of its articles of incorporation on file with the Louisiana Secretary of State.
Burrell said the company has security guards who are licensed just like other law enforcement officers. “If they ain’t legal, the sheriff’s department ain’t legal,” she said.
The Department of Public Safety and Corrections Board of Private Security Examiners weighed in on the matter Friday in a letter at the request of parish Administrator Michael Norton.
In a copy of the letter obtained by KTBS, Compliance & Investigations Section Chief Stephanie Richardson said security officers are not actually licensed to provide contract security services on behalf of themselves personally. They must be registered with a licensed security company to perform duties as a security officer in the state.
The Board of Private Security Examiners vets and licenses contract security companies and, in turn, those companies register their officers. The licensed company is required to give the state office the officers’ fingerprints for a background check. Proper training in the classroom and with firearms are required.
The individual security guard Burrell referenced showed up in a check of the Board of Examiners’ public lookup tool, but the company she referred to did not. The parish policy states either DPSO or “any licensed and insured security company may provide the required security” at special events.
Police Jury President Ernel Jones said he thought the special event permits had been worked out and he was concerned Burrell was getting “sickly behind this issue.”
“It shouldn’t be that hard. We set the laws and there are some people who should stay in their lanes,” Jones said.
If there is a viable company that can provide security then why can’t a special event sponsor go with that company, he asked.
That prompted Police Juror Thomas Jones to repeat comments made often at Police Jury meetings, where he says as the governing body the Police Jury is the decision-maker. He said, “there are a few people who are trying to control everything in this parish,” and singled out the sheriff’s office and district attorney.
“Y’all got y’all’s hands in everything we do. We’re not the little boys here. We’re the governing control of this parish,” Thomas Jones said.
He said the sheriff’s office is “making things hard for us” and “we look like idiots for letting it happen.” He added, “They cannot stop what we do. We are the governing authority.”
'Good policy'
Ernel Jones asked Police Juror Kyle Kennington to call a work session or special meeting of his Policies & Procedures Committee to review the special event permit. Kennington pointed out the current discussion by-passed his committee and instead was placed by Burrell before all jurors on the Administration Committee.
Kennington went on to address some of the allegations. He said the Police Jury’s best resource on how to handle sales taxes in relation to the special events is their administrator, who ran the Bossier Parish sales tax office for 19 years.
He also reminded the panel his committee held four meetings over two months to discuss the permit policy, then invited trail ride organizers for input.
“I still say to this day, the policy we voted on 11 to zero is still a good policy that fits our parish. That policy does not give the sheriff the right to do or not to do anything claimed today,” Kennington said.
The only time the sheriff’s office’s name is mentioned in the policy is when it comes to determining if security and traffic plans are adequate. The Police Jury can still override that recommendation, he said.
But if a permit is issued and other problems come up that cause the sheriff’s office to shut down an event, “that fight is between him and the trail ride. That doesn’t have anything to do with us.”
Kennington said he was fine with discussion, but he would like some substance to talk about other than the personality issues.
Ernel Jones said since security keeps coming up, he’d like to nail that down.
“You wrote it. You and your sheriff buddies. I feel it was written just for him to let him do what he do. That’s how I feel about it,” Burrell said as the meeting ended.