SHREVEPORT, La. – A Caddo Parish assistant district attorney has been appointed as a special federal prosecutor to help handle crimes originating from gang and gun violence in Shreveport.
U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown announced the partnership with Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart Sr. because of the proliferation of those specific crimes in the Western District of Louisiana.
Jason Waltman, as a special assistant U.S. attorney, will be the point person to work with the district's Project Safe Neighborhood Program and other assistant U.S. attorneys to improve the program’s effectiveness in the district.
This is the first of its kind arrangement in northwest Louisiana.
“Collaboration with our state and local law enforcement and prosecutive partners is vital. For years, we have had a great partnership with the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, but we want to take our collaborative efforts the next level. I am grateful that District Attorney Stewart is willing to share such a skilled and talented assistant district attorney with our office as we jointly fight to eradicate violent crime in Shreveport,” said Brown. “SAUSA Jason Waltman is an extremely experienced and knowledgeable prosecutor and knows the federal court system, given he was a former federal criminal defense attorney. Over the years, he has developed a great working relationship with our assistant U.S. attorneys, federal agents and task force officers, and will give us valuable insight when it comes to charging decisions and prosecutive strategy.”
“This is another example of our cooperative efforts of how we work together to serve the people of the community,” Stewart said.
Waltman has worked for Caddo Parish since 2016, where he serves as one of the office’s section chiefs in the criminal division. Prior to that he was a trial attorney with the Capital Assistance Project of Louisiana, and in private practice handling criminal, civil and administrative law.