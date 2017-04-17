HOUSTON (AP) -- A special prosecutor has been named to pursue the case of a Houston man accused of killing a sheriff's deputy at a gas station.
Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon will prosecute Shannon Miles, the man charged with killing Harris County sheriff's deputy Darren Goforth. Miles is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
The Harris County district attorney, Kim Ogg, asked to be recused because her chief of staff while in private practice represented two witnesses who could testify on Miles' behalf.
Miles is charged with capital murder.
Goforth was shot 15 times while putting gasoline in his patrol car.