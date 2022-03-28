BATON ROUGE, La. - With the votes counted, the state Legislature Monday decided to hold a special session to attempt overriding the vetoes of Gov. John Bel Edwards concerning the bills that would determine the districts from which Louisiana elects its six congressional members.
In a letter signed by Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, announced that the veto override session will convene Wednesday at noon.
Thirty-two representatives and 12 senators, all Democrats, sent ballots saying a veto session was unnecessary. That means majorities in both chambers want a chance to negate Edwards’ decisions.
Never before has the day of the veto session, which is dictated by the state Constitution and state law, fallen during another gathering of the Legislature. There is no legal framework to guide lawmakers. So, leadership would adjourn the current session, convene a short veto override session, which after the vote would adjourn and the current regular session would reconvene.
Read more on the veto session from our news partner The Advocate.