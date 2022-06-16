PRINCETON, La. -- Speed is a suspected factor in the death early Thursday of a Haughton man, state police said.
The one-vehicle crash claimed the life of Geoffrey Davis, 37.
Troopers said it happened just after 5 a.m. on state Highway 157 just south of Highway 528. Davis, who was traveling north in his 2013 Dodge Challenger, left the road and hit several trees.
He was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene by the Bossier Parish coroner. Troopers could not determine if Davis was wearing a seatbelt because of how badly his car was damaged.