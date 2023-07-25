SHREVEPORT, La. - Funds collected from speeding tickets in school zones will directly finance a Public Safety Fund.
Over $2.4 million has been collected since Blue Line Solutions started monitoring speeding violations in August of 2022. City attorney Tom Dark says $1 million would be directed to the Public Safety Fund this year, with an estimated $750 thousand in 2024.
40% of the revenue collected will go toward the development of the Public Safety Fund.
"In any time that we have an additional revenue stream for public safety, then that is an added benefit that we can filter to the police department, that is an added layer of protection for our city," says District A Representative Tabatha Taylor. "We want to make sure that our police officers are outfitted with everything that they need in order to operate effectively."
The fund will pay for more security cameras, drones and help the Shreveport Police Department upgrade their mobile command center. Currently, it's a 2000's model SporTran bus. Their other mobile command center vehicle is from 1995 and can no longer be repaired since parts can't be sourced.
"We're dead in the water, so equipment is very critical for us," says Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith, "We're back to using a 2000's model SportTran bus we fixed ourselves. Everything else is broken. Our 1995 command vehicle that we've been using until this new one come in, the generators out."
The critical need for equipment will be addressed in the 2024 general budget and the police will be at the front of the line to obtain money they need.
"Together, the seven of us can allocate the money where it needs to go and do the right thing," says District D Representative Grayson Boucher, "There's one thing we agree on: we're sick of the violence and we're going to stop it."
The council will introduce companion ordinances in the next two weeks to hire hearing officers to manage the backlog of speeding tickets that have been collected since August 2022.