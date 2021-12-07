NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Supreme Court said Tuesday it wants to take a look at whether criminal charges should remain in place against a Central pastor accused of violating Gov. John Bel Edwards' emergency order in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Rev. Tony Spell continued to hold services at his Life Tabernacle Church after Edwards imposed limits on the size of public gatherings in the first few weeks of the pandemic. Edwards imposed the order at a time when little was known about the coronavirus and the number of deaths in Louisiana was just starting to ramp up.
Spell said Edwards' order violated rights guaranteed to him under the Constitution.
In late May, a three-judge panel of the Louisiana 1st Circuit Court of Appeal denied Spell's initial challenge at this stage in the case. In an order Tuesday, the state Supreme Court said it wants to weigh in. A scheduling order requests that written briefs be filed by next month, and says the court would set a time for oral arguments.
In addition to six counts of violating the governor's order, Spell also was accused separately of assault after authorities said he nearly backed into a man with a school bus as the man was protested outside of the church along a public roadway.
Previously, state and federal courts have generally ruled Edwards had the authority to impose certain restrictions during a public health emergency. A panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in June, however, that a lower court judge should look at whether Spell was entitled to damages after rulings in other jurisdictions went against the governors of California and New York.
COVID-19 has killed nearly 15,000 Louisiana residents since the pandemic began here in earnest in March 2020. Nearly 775,000 people have had the disease.