FLINT, Texas - The home construction boom in East Texas has come to a standstill.
The cost of lumber has skyrocketed, so local builders believe doing nothing is the best course of action.
In the middle of June, lumber was selling for about $360 per thousand board feet. It shot past $900 last week before dropping back to $830. Anwar Khalifa of Pyramid Homes says this could shut down new construction for a few weeks at the least.
“It’s gonna lag for sheetrockers, it’s gonna lag for tape and bed guys, for trim guys, flooring guys, and painters, because work will be stopped for two or three weeks, and it’s not just me, it’s every builder I’ve talked to.”
Khalifa explained that the problem is in the middle of the supply chain. He says there is plenty of timber, but many lumber mills closed at the beginning of the pandemic.
“A lot of mills just closed down because it wasn’t worth it for them to process the materials,” he said. “Well, then, we’re in the middle of a building boom, believe it or not, so the demand started going back up, but all their employees were on this wonderful unemployment making $4,000-5,000 a month unemployment, so they didn’t want to go back to work.”
Khalifa says that rebuilding in communities affected by Hurricane Isaias and Hurricane Laura also increased demand for finished lumber.
“There’s not enough lumber mills and there’s plenty of timber out there, so the guys that are selling it are not making much money,” he said. “The mills are who’s making the money right now.”
According to the National Association of Home Builders, builders in the United States get roughly one-third of their lumber from Canada, which is subject to U.S. tariffs of 20%.