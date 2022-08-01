BENTON, La. -- A shooting competition recently held to raise money for two men critically injured during an explosion at Barksdale Air Force Base three months ago was deemed a success by Sheriff Julian Whittington.
The Energy Transfer Benefit Sporting Clays Shootout, held at the Los Paloma Sporting Range and Event Center in Benton, raised $248,884 for Energy Transfer employees Clay Moock and Adam Purland. Fifty four-man teams competed for the best shot in the region.
The event raised $124,442 with Energy Transfer matching the funds bringing the total to $248,884. Moock and Purland each received $124,442 to use for their rising medical bills from the accident.
Both remain hospitalized in intensive care for treatment of extensive burns received when a natural gas pipeline exploded on the base in April. Moock and Purland have undergone multiple skin graft and other surgeries, according to information shared by their families through social media.
“I am proud of how our community stepped up to help these two men in their time. It was so heartwarming to see so many come out in support of these men and their families," Whittington said.