SHREVEPORT, La. --- Following months of exterior and roadway renovations at the Shreveport Regional Airport, SporTran service returned Monday to its original pick up/drop off location in front of the terminals.
Public transit service was moved in 2022 to the area near the TAC terminal while new awnings were installed and the concrete was freshly painted. Moving the buses back to the front of the airport will make it easier for air travelers and airport employees to access the main airport facilities, SporTran officials said.
“We are so pleased to be back to our original location with fast access to the terminals,” SporTran CEO Dinero’ Washington said. “We have been a ground transportation partner with Shreveport Regional Airport for decades, and we’ve worked closely over the years with their executive directors and staff as departments of the City of Shreveport. We’re in discussions now to explore grant dollars for building a brand-new, state-of-the-art public transit hub at Shreveport Regional to advance our goal of ‘public transit for all’ and bring even more passengers to SRA. Whether on the road or in the air, robust transportation options are vital to the economic health of any city.”