SHREVEPORT, La. – Is SporTran expanding its service into south Bossier?
SporTran said on Tuesday it was. Hours later, Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler responded he didn’t know anything about it.
Today, it appears SporTran's plans hit a bump, not a dead end.
Talks began last week between SporTran and Bossier officials. However, Bossier City officials want more input. Because of that, the launch date for the roll out of the new routes is on hold until a plan is agreed upon.
The confusion started Tuesday with SporTran’s announcement that bus service will move into south Bossier for the first-time beginning Jan. 3. Over 20 stops had been established, including stops at Brookshires Grocery Arena, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Plantation Plaza/Kroger shopping center, Parkway High School and more.
“Adding South Bossier to our service area has been many years in the making,” SporTran CEO Dinero’ Washington said in a news release Tuesday. “We’ve worked closely with Mayor Tommy Chandler and his staff to build a schedule and stop map that makes sense for the residents and businesses there. With Zero Fare ridership also beginning January 2, we’ve removed the barriers to public transit in South Bossier and across the Shreveport-Bossier City limits. It’s an exciting time for our community.”
Tuesday night, Chandler said in a Facebook post that the announcement “came as a surprise to me and is simply not correct.” He said neither his office nor the Bossier City Council approved new routes.
Chandler also said agencies such as the state highway department, Bossier Schools and Bossier Police Jury were not consulted on the routes.
“My team and I are working to evaluate the situation and will provide more information as soon as it is available,” Chandler wrote.
In a revised statement Tuesday afternoon, SporTran said Washington, Chief Financial Officer Alan Bright and transportation Director Johnny May met with Chandler and Chief Administrative Office Amanda Nottingham last week at the mayor’s office to discuss expanding the bus service there. For the past week, SporTran has been working with Nottingham’s office on marketing and promotion for a January launch.
The plan was a redirection of the route that encircled the interior of Barksdale Air Force Base. The existing BAFB interior route would have been moved to Barksdale Boulevard.
“We were ready to move forward with a Jan. 3 launch of the new route. However, we have learned that the Bossier City Council would like to be a part of the discussion,” said Washington in a news release today. “We are committed to working with Mayor Chandler and the City Council to make this route a reality for Bossier City residents.”
Chandler followed up on SporTran's revised plans with a statement saying the Bossier City mayor and City Council must approve new routes and neither had done so. He also said the state highway department was not consulted about placement of signs along the announced route.
"Let me make it clear, I am not against SporTran routes as Bossier City has collaborated with SporTran for many years to provide public transportation to citizens who live and work in Bossier City. I am, however, concerned that frequent stops by buses could further congest our already busy roads. Most importantly, I am extremely concerned that taxpayer funds could be obligated without approval by the council and without being included in the city budget. Any new route and associated stops most obtain preapproval from the Bossier City Council and any other permitting agency," Chandler said.
SporTran also was notified that the newly elected District 1 council member would need to be included any conversation regarding any new south Bossier route. However, SporTran announced the route before Councilman Brian Hammons was even sworn into office, Chandler said.
"Bossier City must be provided with documentation that other government agencies and stakeholders have been consulted and have approved any such route or stops. Unfortunately, we were provided with none of that information before SporTran made their surprise announcement yesterday. We look forward to working with SporTran and the other agencies to resolve this issue as expeditiously as possible. We will provide more information as it becomes available," Chandler said.
Transit service in Bossier is not new. SporTran has served east Bossier, north Bossier, and Barksdale Air Force Base since the 1970s. SporTran has been working to get public transit expanded in south Bossier since Northwest Council of Government’s 2017 Transit Development Study for the area.