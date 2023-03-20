SHREVEPORT, La. - The Vernal Equinox or Spring arrived at 4:24 p.m. CDT on Monday afternoon.
It certainly didn't feel like Spring according to the Shreveport National Weather Service almanac. The low was 30 degrees and the high 59. Average is from the 40s to the 70s for today.
The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers braved the elements early on Monday when measuring their low temperatures. Here's some of their data:
Most of the weather watchers saw lows in the 20s. Tommy Lowe in Fulton Arkansas and Wayne Hatfield in Homer both had 21 as the coldest readings. Average over most of the ArkLaTex is for lows in the 40s.
If you prefer warmer, more seasonal weather...the next seven days should be to your liking!
