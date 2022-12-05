SHREVEPORT, La. - Active or Spring-like weather is projected for the rest of the week. In other words, very warm weather plus off and on rain is the outlook over the I-30 corridor for much of this week.
The reason is that the storm track is forecast to remain parked over northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma and southwest Arkansas through the weekend.
So, rain and warm conditions may occur Wednesday,
Thursday,
Saturday,
and Sunday.
As a result, rain amounts could be heavy over the northern sections of the ArkLaTex through Sunday.
