SHREVEPORT, La. - The current weather pattern as shown by the Water Vapor Imagery from Monday evening shows a blocking ridge in the gulf and our next storm system in the northwest US.
The blocking ridge should keep the ArkLaTex warm and humid through the middle part of the week. Then, the Pacific northwest storm could push a cold front through Thursday night with showers and storms.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Warm and humid weather is forecast on Tuesday.
A few showers and storms stay on the periphery of the blocking ridge on Wednesday.
The northwest US storm system approaches the ArkLaTex on Thursday with showers and storms.
Rain moves through Thursday night and exits the area on Friday.
Rain totals may exceed an inch in some areas.
Here is the 7-Day Forecast.
