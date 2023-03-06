Water Vapor Image of this Week's Weather Makers

SHREVEPORT, La. - The current weather pattern as shown by the Water Vapor Imagery from Monday evening shows a blocking ridge in the gulf and our next storm system in the northwest US.

The blocking ridge should keep the ArkLaTex warm and humid through the middle part of the week.  Then, the Pacific northwest storm could push a cold front through Thursday night with showers and storms.

Here is the forecast timeline:

Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Warm and humid weather is forecast on Tuesday.

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

A few showers and storms stay on the periphery of the blocking ridge on Wednesday.

Thursday Afternoon Forecast

The northwest US storm system approaches the ArkLaTex on Thursday with showers and storms.

Friday Morning Forecast

Rain moves through Thursday night and exits the area on Friday.

Forecast Rain Amounts

Rain totals may exceed an inch in some areas.

7-Day Forecast

Here is the 7-Day Forecast.

