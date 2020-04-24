SHREVEPORT, La. - Spring Street northbound at Lake Street will remain closed until further notice because of extensive damage to an overpass caused by a train derailment Friday morning.
"DOTD crews have determined that the damage to the bridge is extensive enough for the off-ramp and overpass to remain closed until further notice, and to require an emergency contract to be executed for necessary repairs," Department of Transportation and Development spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said.
Highway officials will have to develop an emergency contract to do the repair work.
Both Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific, which owned the train, responded to the derailment and were coordinatiing clean-up efforts.
There were no reports of injuries and no hazardous materials are involved when the trail went off the tracks, Shreveport police spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
DOTD bridge crews will be doing a full damage assessment after KCS is able to remove the derailed cars that struck the LA 1 (Spring St) NB bridge into downtown #Shreveport. The bridge remains closed. @La_DOTD pic.twitter.com/1gMgVbjSLu— Erin Buchanan (@ErinBNews) April 24, 2020
Thirteen Union Pacific rail cars derailed and one hit the overpass, which is near the Holiday Inn between Crockett and Lake streets, around 8 a.m.
"We responded quickly and crews are working on putting the cars back on the tracks. Good progress has been made and DOTD has inspected the bridge. It looks like two lanes may open up later today. The cause is under investigation," said Raquel Espinoza, senior director of corporate communications and media relations for Union Pacific Railroad.
All traffic in the area is being rerouted. Motorists are encouraged to make alternate plans if travelling this route. Also the northbound exits off of Interstate 20 onto Spring Street are closed.
“Our involvement here is to ensure that you know, we understand the full extent of any damage and we move forward with the appropriate repairs to any damage that may be necessary and that we ensure that any roadway that we’re reopening as a result of a crash like this one is completely totally safe for travel. So, it won’t be, any portion of the structure won’t be reopened until we can be assured that you know it’s safe for all modes of transportation to use the structure," Buchanan.