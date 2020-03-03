BENTON, La. – A Bossier District Court judge on Tuesday set a May 4 trial date for a former Bossier Parish school teacher accused of sexually assaulting students at Benton Elementary School.
However, the attorney representing 49-year-old Aubrey Norcross is doubtful that will happen. Defense attorney Randal Fish said Norcross has Stage 4 throat cancer and is about to undergo medical treatment, which he doesn’t think will be completed by the trial date.
Norcross is under indictment on one count of first-degree rape, video voyeurism, two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and eights counts of molestation of a juvenile. He has pleaded not guilty.
The criminal charges allege sexual intercourse with a 5-year-old boy in October 2018; inappropriate touching of others between August 2016 and October 2018; inappropriate behavior involving watching a video; and recording one child with an electronic device in September. Boys and girls ages 11 and under were involved.
All but one of the alleged incidents occurred at Benton Elementary; the other occurred at Norcross' house, where he did private tutoring of archery outside school hours, according to authorities.