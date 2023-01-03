SPRINGHILL, La. – This north Webster Parish city has become the latest in the state to have its own Little Free Pantry.
Supporters joined for a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning at 400 N. Giles St. at the Springhill Chamber of Commerce, where the free-standing pantry has been set up for those in need to access.
Springhill resident Judy Teague got the idea for the city to have one of its own after seeing information on the project led by Ethan Jeffus of Minden. Jeffus is the leader of the Little Free Pantry Louisiana project that was set up across the state to fight against hunger insecurity.
The little pantry contains donated nonperishable food items, hygiene products and household cleaning products.
Jeffus, a junior at La. Tech, brought members of his fraternity, Phi Delta Theta, to assist with the project. They are all involved in sponsoring the pantries in Louisiana and helping develop new ones.