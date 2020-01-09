MINDEN, La. -- A drunk driver who caused a crash that killed a Webster Parish teacher in 2016 was convicted Thursday of vehicle homicide, District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said in a news release.
Brynton Kelli Simmons, 49, of Springhill, was remanded to the custody of the sheriff's office pending sentencing on March 30. He faces 5 to 25 years in prison.
Simmons was arrested Dec. 15, 2016 on charges of vehicular homicide, DWI, speeding and improper lane usage in connection with a crash that happened on Oct. 28, 2016 that killed Kelly Birdwell, 46, of Plain Dealing, a single mother of two and long-time special education teacher in Webster Parish.
Troopers determined Simmons was driving 70 mph in a 55 mph zone and was in the wrong lane of Highway 157 when he hit Birdwell's vehicle head-on. Birdwell was only traveling at 27 mph and attempted to brake before impact. She died at the scene.
“The law is meant to establish boundaries for members of society. Whenever someone crosses those boundaries, they must be held responsible for the choices they make, especially when those choices result in an innocent person being killed. Mr. Simmons crossed the line by choosing to drive while under the influence of alcohol and controlled dangerous substances. Tragically, he also crossed the line into Kelly Birdwell’s lane causing her beautiful life to be ended prematurely," Assistant District Attorney Jimbo Yocom said.
“I am proud of my assistant district attorneys Hugo Holland, Jimbo Yocom and Stuart McMahen who worked together with the Louisiana State Police to make it possible for a jury to render today’s verdict of guilty” said Marvin said.