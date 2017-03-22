Weather Alert

...OPPRESSIVE HEAT TO CONTINUE BUILDING ACROSS THE ENTIRE FOUR STATE REGION THROUGH AT LEAST THE MIDDLE PART OF THE WORK WEEK... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * EVENT...DAYTIME HEAT INDEX VALUES FROM NEAR 105 TO NEAR 110 DEGREES, WITH OVERNIGHT VALUES ONLY FALLING TO NEAR 80 DEGREES. * TIMING...MID MORNING TODAY THROUGH EARLY EVENING WEDNESDAY. * IMPACT...HIGH HEAT INDEX READINGS WILL INCREASE THE RISK OF HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 9 1 1. A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF HOT TEMPERATURES IS EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. &&