SPRINGHILL, La. – A Springhill man who tested positive for COVID-19 went shopping at Walmart instead of going home to self-quarantine and Police Chief Will Lynd said there’s nothing he can do about it.
Lynd said he finds it odd that the governor’s stay-at-home order can shut down schools and businesses and allows people to be cited if they gather in groups of more than 10 people, but there are no safeguards in place to require a “sure enough positive person” to be isolated during his recovery period.
Lynd said he learned that today through a series of efforts to try and get the man, whom he did not identify, quarantined at the Lake Bistineau State Park staging area. It’s equipped as temporary quarters for anyone with the coronavirus to stay until their tests are negative.
However, Shauna Sanford, the communications director for Gov. John Bel Edwards, said Lynd is not accurate.
The governor, she said, has not said or done anything to prevent him or any other law enforcement from “doing what the feel they need to do in the best interest of protecting the safety of the people they serve.”
Edwards has “made that very clear,” she added.
KTBS relayed that message to Lynd. He responded: “I agree with that because there is no law in effect to do anything about it. They have not done anything to hinder us, but what have they done to help us?”
As the city’s police chief, Lynd said he is notified by medical personnel of Springhill residents testing positive. He got a notification Monday about a man that he knew because of prior arrests. Lynd said he was doubtful the man would stay at home.
Lynd got a text from a reserve officer Tuesday morning saying the man was in Walmart shopping. Lynd talked to the Walmart employees and viewed security camera footage to verify the man was openly shopping instead of just going in and out to pick up medicine.
“He was just shopping,” Lynd said.
The store manager, who was made aware of the man being in the store, approached him at the checkout and asked him to leave. The man did without incident, Lynd said.
Lynd called Sheriff Gary Sexton to discuss possible transport of the man to the Lake Bistineau site. Those discussions included making sure transport personnel had adequate personal protective equipment.
But through several phone calls, Lynd learned even though there is no law against what the man did, possible steps could be taken through the parish or state public health offices to get an order of quarantine
Ultimately, though, Lynd said he learned from a state health official that the “governor doesn’t want anyone forced into quarantine.”
Lynd said he doesn’t want to get in a battle with the governor, but he’s looking for guidance. “There’s nothing we can do now,” Lynd said.