SPRINGHILL, La. -- The push for home video surveillance may not have caught on in small town America. But Springhill's top cop wants to change that mindset.
He made a Facebook post asking citizens to get doorbell cameras.
"Help us and yourself out," Chief Will Lynd said in his post. "If you are the victim of a theft or any type of crime this could help the Springhill PD solve the crime. It would be well worth it."
Lynd says not many people in the town of 5,200 have home video surveillance. He says his department recently used home security cam video to help round up some juveniles who were getting into unlocked cars and stealing property -- including weapons.
"We've had complaints of people just roaming the neighborhoods at night," Lynd told KTBS. "Springhill's a small town. If you're out after 12 o'clock you're probably up to no good. Because there's just not a whole lot to do in Springhill."
Chief Lynd said the request is not mandatory.
"I'm not demanding this," Lynd made clear. "I'm just asking for a little bit of help. And I know some people right now may not have the money to go out and purchase a camera. And I'm not a proponent of any brand. I'm not advertising or pushing for anybody. I'm just saying, hey, purchase something to protect yourself a little bit."
Lynd recognizes that cost could be a problem for some residents. But he says a home security camera could pay for itself.
"If you've ever been a victim of a crime, of a theft or anything of that nature, it's going to probably run over what that camera cost you. I mean, I think the simplest (Ring doorbell) camera is a hundred bucks, and maybe a $30 a year service. If it protects you and protects your property, it's well worth the money," he said.
Judith Teague, who lives just outside Springhill, says she's had a Ring door bell camera for three years. She especially likes its night vision capability.
"It alerts me or my husband on our phones and my laptop. And then we can see it. And we can talk to whoever is there," she says.
She agrees with Chief Lynd of the need for residents to have some video surveillance.
"They need to have some some type of system to alert them when people come into their yard or to their door."
Chief Lynd says the town does have adequate wi-fi for good operation of those systems.
He says his police department has at least two officers on the streets at all times. They can't be everywhere. And it's easy for crooks to hide at night. That's another reason, he says, home surveillance cameras are important.
At last check, Chief Lynd's Facebook post has been shared 38 times since Monday.