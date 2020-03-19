SPRINGHILL, La. – A curfew is in place in Springhill to keep teenagers off the streets in response to the governor’s coronavirus emergency order, Police Chief Will Lynd said in a statement posted to his Facebook page.
The city already has a juvenile curfew ordinance; however, Lynd said he was revising it to tighten up the hours.
Effective immediately, teens 16 years of age and younger cannot be out from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. daily without being accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The order is in place until the coronavirus has passed, he said.
“They can still travel to and from work but cannot be roaming the streets of the City of Springhill all hours of the night,” Lynd wrote.
Lynd pointed out as the chief law enforcement officer of the city he has the authority to make the change under the governor’s emergency order.
“We have in recent days seen and expect to see an increase in vandalism, thefts and other property crimes related to juveniles being out all hours of the day and night,” he said.
Violators face six months in jail and a $500 fine if convicted.