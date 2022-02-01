SPRINGHILL, La. -- Speeders beware.
Springhill police have a new tool in their enforcement of speeding in school zones, Police Chief Will Lynd said in a social media post.
Starting today, stationary photo cameras are positioned in school zones. Enforcement begins with a 30-day warning period, with drivers going 11 mph and above the speed limit receiving warnings by mail.
The warnings carry no fine; only reminder to travel slower.
Once the warning period ends, speeders will start getting tickets in the mail.
"The citations are considered civil violations and will not affect the driver’s license or insurance. Owners that wish to contest the citations will have the right to do so in the court of jurisdiction before a judge," Lynd said.
The Police Department began testing the new LIDAR technology in August with a goal of cutting down on speeders and reducing crashes and injuries on roadways. The LIDAR, or laser, has a camera attached to it, allowing officers to capture a photograph of the violation. A supervisor reviews the violation before it is mailed, Lynd said.
"Programs of this kind are being implemented in multiple cities throughout Louisiana and the nation. Other agencies have seen up to a 94% reduction in speeding vehicles. It is our goal to make Springhill a safer place to walk, play and learn," Lynd said.