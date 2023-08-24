SPRINGHILL, La. – A Springhill woman is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of her boyfriend, Police Chief Will Lynd said.
Laneshia Shante Ness, 32, initially was held in the Springhill jail on a 72-hour hold pending the initial investigation. She's since been transferred to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center where she's held on a $650,000 bond.
Ness is accused of shooting Roy Kimble early Tuesday morning during an argument in a house on 1116 6th Street SW in Springhill. Lynd said he did not know what the argument was about, but he is following up on leads.
Kimble was shot multiple times with a 9-mm pistol.
Ness was uncooperative and asked for an attorney during questioning, Lynd said.
This is only the third homicide reported in Springhill during the 13 years Lynd has served as police chief.