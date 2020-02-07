MANY, La. -- A definite decision had not been made by Friday on the status of two remaining regular season Many High boys basketball games in response to the arrests of players in connection with the alleged assault of fellow student.
Three students were arrested early this week and booked into Ware Youth Center in Coushatta on sexual battery charges. More arrests are possible as state police lead an ongoing investigation with the assistance of the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office and Many Police Department.
A Sabine Parish School Board spokeswoman said the school is still in talks with the Louisiana High School Athletic Association about the rest of the season. The public will be notified when a decision is made.
The LHSAA basketball schedule indicates Many High's games scheduled this week were canceled. Two district games scheduled next week also have been canceled. Unknown is the status of the Feb. 18 and Feb. 21 games that round out the regular season -- or what impact the cancellations will have on the program in the future.
MHS was 9-9 on the season.
Sabine Parish Parish School district leaders said Monday via a statement they are are cooperating with law enforcement following the revelation of the viral video that surfaced on Jan. 31 that reportedly shows the physical assault of a student at the school.
The district did not release any additional information.
"As this matter involves students, we cannot release additional information other than to assure the public that we are cooperating with law enforcement and that student safety remains a priority. Disciplinary action will be taken against all persons who are found to have been involved," according to the statement.
The alleged assault happened earlier in the week and the video was shared through the social media app Snapchat.
The video reportedly shows the victim with his pants down and several teens holding him as an object was placed in his rectum. The victim could be heard screaming, according to a source who spoke to KTBS on the condition of anonymity.
Because of the sensitivity of the video, the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office warned the public via its Facebook page about the law regarding pornography and juveniles. Anyone who views or shares photographs or videos that meet the definition in the law could be held in violation.