MANY, La. -- The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested two people for fraud after they allegedly accepted money to repair a man's roof that was damaged by Hurricane Laura but didn't do the work.
Charles Nathan Beaudion of Cloutierville and Courtney Rene Dipley are charged with two counts of residential contractor fraud.
Det. Greg Sculthorpe investigated the pair after receiving a complaint in early September. A man said Beaudion and Dipley were given two checks for $6,500 each to repair roof damage caused by the hurricane. The checks were cashed but the work was not started, according to the sheriff's office.
In 2018, Beaudion was arrested for the same crimes in Rapides and Natchitoches parishes. Several complaints have been filed against him with the Better Business Bureau in recent years.
Sheriff Aaron Mitchell urges homeowners to research a potential contractor and make sure he/she is licensed and bonded and check ratings with the BBB.