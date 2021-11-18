MANY, La. -- The weekend death of an elderly Sabine Parish man is still under investigation as a determination has not been made if foul play is involved.
Chief Deputy Brad Walker confirmed the Leslie Lott, 83, formerly of Mansfield, was shot three times, with the final shot being the fatal one.
His death is not classified as a homicide. "Not yet," Walker said. "Evidence is still being processed."
Lott was found dead in his home on Peace Lane near Toledo Bend Reservoir on Sunday. There were no other occupants in the house.
Lott was a retired businessman who owned a RV park east of Mansfield.