MANY, La. – Sabine Parish sheriff’s deputies have located a Many man who was wanted in connection with a violent bar fight early Saturday morning that sent one man to the hospital and two others to jail.
An arrest warrant was issued for Kobe Alynn Cartinez, 22, for second-degree battery. He was being sought Monday morning; however by 11 a.m. deputies had him in custody. He was being booked into jail and awaiting bond.
Kobe Cartinez is the son of Dustin Cartinez, 39, of Many, who along with Payton E. Lindsey, 24, of Zwolle, were arrested shortly after the fight. Both also were arrested on a charge of second-degree battery. They are free on bonds of $8,000 each.
The victim, Bobby Parrie Jr., suffered serious injuries in the fight at The Border lounge in Zwolle. He remains in intensive care at a Shreveport hospital.
In a news release Sunday night, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said the fight was reported around 1 a.m. Saturday between several people inside the bar, then moved outside. Zwolle police and sheriff’s deputies responded.
Zwolle police are leading the investigation since Dustin Cartinez is associated with the sheriff’s office. He is a commissioned volunteer reserve deputy. He was a fulltime corrections officer under a former sheriff’s administration.
Dustin Cartinez was off duty when the fight happened. His reserve deputy commission has been suspended, Mitchell said.