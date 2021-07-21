MANY, La. -- The Sabine Parish sheriff's Tactical Narcotics Team and sheriff's deputies have been recognized by the U.S. Department of Justice for their fight against illegal drugs in the parish.
During Sheriff Aaron Mitchell's first year in office, the team has worked closely with FBI agents and other law enforcement agencies, resulting in approximately 185 drug arrests since July 1, 2020.
Additionally, there have been eight federal indictments and eight pending indictments for illegal narcotics charges on drug dealers in Sabine Parish.
FBI Director Christopher A. Wray recognized the SPSO T.N.T. and deputies for their dedication and contributions to joint law enforcement operations. FBI Special Agent Health White with the Shreveport field office made the presentation.