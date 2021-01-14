MANY, La. -- The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the people responsible for stealing copper phone line cables and wires throughout the parish.
The thieves are pulling cable out of the ground and also taking it from utility poles, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sculthorpe at 318-590-9475.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 318-256-4511 or submit a tip through the Sabine Parish Sheriff's App.