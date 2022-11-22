MANY, La. -- Some Sabine Parish have had their SNAP benefits compromised, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said.
The Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) verified the complaints, Mitchell said.
It appears the benefits of some of the local victims' cards were used at grocery stores in Texas. Many Police Department has also received complaints of victim benefits being used in Texas.
Sabine Parish sheriff's detectives are investigating these cases and are working with DCFS to determine where the cards were compromised.
Mitchell urges citizens who receive SNAP benefits to check their balance. The unauthorized use of benefits should be reported to DCFS and the local law enforcement agency.
He also said card owners should keep their SNAP benefit information confidential, and card number or PINs should not be shared.
Here are some tips to keep your card and information safe.