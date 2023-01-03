MANY, La. -- Sabine Parish sheriff's deputies will escort the body of Deputy Adam Nelson from Houston, Texas today.
Nelson, 26, died Dec. 29 of a medical emergency while on vacation with his family in Colorado.
Texas law enforcement officers will join in the escort from Houston. Other Louisiana law enforcement agencies will take over once the escort reaches the state.
They will enter Louisiana from the Pendleton Bridge and onto state Highway 6 to Warren Meadows Funeral Home in Many. The escort is tentatively not scheduled to reach Louisiana until 9 or 10 p.m.
Sheriff Aaron Mitchell encourages any who wants to show support with flags or signs to stage in a safe area along the route.