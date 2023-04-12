MANY, La. – The governing agency that oversees the Louisiana side of Toledo Bend Reservoir will hold a special meeting Thursday to get input on a possible large-scale water sale.
No decisions will be made at the Sabine River Authority board meeting, which is set for 1 p.m. at the Cypress Bend Resort Conference Center that sits on the shore of the massive waterbody.
Executive Director Warren Founds will provide a power point presentation on the request for an out-of-state water sale. Board members and the public will have the chance to ask questions.
It’s not the first time the SRA has been courted as a water supply. In 2012, the board put an end to a planned large-scale water sale to Texas.
The decision happened after months of discussion. But the influencing factor came after hundreds of citizens gathered at a SRA meeting to express their opposition to the move.
At the time, state elected officials also weighed in and pointed to the lack of a comprehensive water plan for all the state’s surface and ground waters and how best to manage them.
The SRA agenda announcing Thursday’s meeting does not provide any information about the current possible water sale. However, a review of SRA meeting minutes from last fall indicate the staff had received a letter of intent to negotiate an out-of-state water sale with Aqueduct Werks, LLC.
The board gave Founds authorization to move forward with discussions and sign a letter of intent pursuant to a proposed sales contract.
Aqueduct Werks LLC registered its company with the state of Louisiana on March 27. The principal business address is in Dallas, Texas, while a Metairie address was given as the Louisiana location. William Hall of Metairie is the registered agent, and John Crew and Alan Friedman, both of Dallas, are listed as managers.