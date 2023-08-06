BOSSIER CITY, La. - Time is ticking towards the start of the new school year. However, preparations move far beyond pencils and desks to include safety.
Bossier Parish has one of the largest school resource officer programs in the state and they are ready for students to come back to school.
“It's something whenever a parent can send their child to school every day knowing that they're sending them to a safe environment. Let’s face it, you can't have school without safe school,” said Capt. Adam Johnson, Bossier Parish Schools security director.
Johnson supervises a group of 45 Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies assigned to Bossier Parish Schools. There is at least one officer on every campus.
Johnson says the number one goal for SROs is to make sure the school day and the environment is safe.
“It is important to have school resource officers in our schools because they're frontline defense to anything that might come into that school, such as an active shooter or anything like that,” said Johnson, “These are armed deputies, full time, post certified deputies that are there, and they are actively on scene. Therefore, they can respond more expedient to anything that happens on that campus.”
SROs not only help keep kids safe with up-to-date training and being at the school for emergencies, but also through mentoring.
“It's a plus all the way around. We form those relationships with these students at school and these students, we find that they come to tell us many things like especially those things that they hear in the neighborhood, those things that they hear on social media, the dangers that might come to school,” said Johnson.
Technology like cameras help SROs with safety and more safety additions are in the works.
“In Bossier Parish, there's a lot of things that we've got in the plans and projects that we're looking forward to in reference to access control on campuses,” said Johnson. “Also, we have some technology that's our camera footage and IP based camera systems where officers are] able to see things rea. So, there's some things that we've got in place that they will obviously assist if something were to happen on a campus.”
Johnson says right now he is confident in the safety of Bossier Parish Schools and reminds students, "If you see something, say something."