VACHERIE, La. - A St. James Parish man was killed after his backyard shed fell on top of him, probably during Hurricane Ida’s heavy winds, the sheriff said Wednesday.
It is believed to be the fourth confirmed death in Louisiana directly attributable to the hurricane.
Deputies believe the death was related to the hurricane based on their initial findings, Sheriff Willy Martin Jr. said.
The man, who has not been identified pending notification of next of kin, had been reported missing and was last heard from shortly before the worst winds of Ida passed through the Vacherie area of western St. James.
Cell service in Vacherie, which was just west of Ida’s eye and received heavy damage, has been poor to nonexistent since the hurricane.
Relatives had been unable to make contact with him since the storm passed, Martin said.
Deputies and relatives checked the man’s home Wednesday and he was found under the shed.
Investigators believe the man was trying to secure the shed during the storm’s high winds and somehow was crushed underneath it.
Martin said deputies have been fielding requests for welfare checks since the storm passed but he said he is not aware, at this point, of any other people who are still missing.