Math problems cure cancer, at least at one Shreveport school.
Students at St. Joseph School have been raising money for St. Jude Children's Hospital for more than ten years through their Math-a-thon.
Today, students welcomed Dr. Mack who started the KTBS St. Jude Dream Home.
He spoke about the cause behind the fundraiser. But many in the school already know the impact St. Jude makes, especially since three years ago, one of their very own, then three year old student, John Claude Nelson was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
He was in and out of St. Jude Children's Hospital for nearly three years.
John Claude Nelson just finished chemo therapy and is now in remission.
Jeff Nelson is John Claude's father could say nothing but good things about the non-profit.
"It saved my son's life. The money that's raised pays for the treatment of these children. St. Jude is the greatest place on earth, that's all I can say," said Jeff Nelson.
Even six year old John Claude chimed in saying, "They take lots of good care of me. They're loving doctors and I love them."
His success story and many like it is what inspires St. Joseph and KTBS to keep supporting st.Jude Children's Hospital.
St. Joseph hopes to raise $2 thousand through their Math-a-thon this year,