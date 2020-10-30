LAFAYETTE, La. - The 23-year-old man who pleaded guilty to burning three historically Black St. Landry Parish churches had his sentencing delayed until Monday.
Holden Matthews was scheduled to be sentenced in federal court first before being sentenced on state charges in St. Landry Parish.
Four of the six charges against him in federal court include one count of using fire to commit a felony and three counts of intentional damage to religious property. The latter charges are what is known as the Church Arson Prevention Act.
Matthews faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, and a statutory maximum sentence of 70 years in prison.
Matthews admitted that, between March 26 and April 4, 2019, he intentionally set fire to three Baptist churches with predominantly African-American congregations in the Opelousas area.